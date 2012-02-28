Court halts election on development in Tusayan

Voters in Tusayan will not be able to vote in May on whether to allow hotels, homes and retail space to be built at the gateway to the Grand Canyon.

Coconino County Superior Court Judge Joe Lodge ruled in favor of Stilo Development Group Tuesday.

That means Stilo's plans to build a resort, dude ranch, and an RV campground, as well as homes and hotels, on three parcels in Tusayan, can proceed.

The Tusayan Town Council last fall approved Stilo’s development plan.

Opponents had gathered enough signatures to put the plan to a vote, but Lodge ruled that the petition language was misleading.

Citizens for Sustainable Growth attorney Carolyn Oberholtzer said the group will decide within the week whether to appeal to the Arizona Supreme Court.

A hearing is scheduled March 6 to decide on another matter related to the planned May referendum.

In that case, development supporters have asked the court to halt a ballot initiative that would impose a code of ethics on the town’s elected officials.

Voters will go to the polls March 13 to vote on whether to recall the majority of the town council, who support Stilo’s plans.