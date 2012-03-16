© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Governor Brewer Not Sure About Anti-Contraception Bill

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published March 16, 2012 at 11:57 AM MST
Jan_Brewer at White House, by Pete Souza.jpg
Pete Souza
/
Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer

Gov. Jan Brewer says part of pending Arizona legislation on insurance coverage for birth control drugs could make it uncomfortable for women using contraception for reasons over than avoiding pregnancy.

The bill would allow all employers with religious and moral objections to birth control to refuse to provide coverage for that purpose through their health plans. Those employers still would have to provide coverage for contraception for other medical reasons but could make women seeking reimbursements explain why they need it.

Brewer says she and most people probably agree with it would make women ``a little bit uncomfortable'' to explain private health issues to their employers.

Brewer says she hasn't yet studied the bill in detail and doesn't know whether she'd sign or veto it if it reaches her desk.
     

KNAU and Arizona News Governor Jan BrewerContraception
Associated Press
