Governor Brewer Not Sure About Anti-Contraception Bill

Gov. Jan Brewer says part of pending Arizona legislation on insurance coverage for birth control drugs could make it uncomfortable for women using contraception for reasons over than avoiding pregnancy.

The bill would allow all employers with religious and moral objections to birth control to refuse to provide coverage for that purpose through their health plans. Those employers still would have to provide coverage for contraception for other medical reasons but could make women seeking reimbursements explain why they need it.

Brewer says she and most people probably agree with it would make women ``a little bit uncomfortable'' to explain private health issues to their employers.

Brewer says she hasn't yet studied the bill in detail and doesn't know whether she'd sign or veto it if it reaches her desk.

