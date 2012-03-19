© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

"Living Illegal" Focuses On The Unauthorized Immigrant Experience

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Gillian Ferris
Published March 19, 2012 at 5:52 AM MST
livill.JPG

Illegal immigration has become one of the most controversial topics in the country in recent years. It's widely debated among politicians, advocacy groups, law enforcement and others. But a voice that's seldom heard in the dialogue is that of unauthorized immigrants themselves. Now,  new book reveals what it's like to live in the U.S. without legal status told from the point of view of those living the experience. "Living Illegal: The Human Face of Unauthorized Immigration" is the work of four authors, including sociologist Marie Friedmann Marquardt. She spoke with Arizona Public Radio's Gillian Ferris Kohl about her research and findings. 

KNAU and Arizona News
Gillian Ferris
Gillian came to KNAU in 2001 as a freelance reporter. Her first story won an Arizona Associated Press Award. Since then, Gillian has won more than a dozen Edward R. Murrow Awards for feature reporting, writing, editing and documentary work. She served as KNAU’s local Morning Edition anchor for many years before becoming News Director and Managing editor in 2013. When she’s not working, Gillian likes to spend time in the natural world with her dog, Gertie. She is an avid hiker, skier, swimmer, and reader.
See stories by Gillian Ferris