"Living Illegal" Focuses On The Unauthorized Immigrant Experience

Illegal immigration has become one of the most controversial topics in the country in recent years. It's widely debated among politicians, advocacy groups, law enforcement and others. But a voice that's seldom heard in the dialogue is that of unauthorized immigrants themselves. Now, new book reveals what it's like to live in the U.S. without legal status told from the point of view of those living the experience. "Living Illegal: The Human Face of Unauthorized Immigration" is the work of four authors, including sociologist Marie Friedmann Marquardt. She spoke with Arizona Public Radio's Gillian Ferris Kohl about her research and findings.