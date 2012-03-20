Arizona to Kill More Convicted Killers

The Arizona Supreme Court granted a motion today to execute two more Arizona inmates this year. The dates are set for the next two months.

The execution date for 63-year-old Thomas Arnold Kemp Jr. has been set for April 25.

Kemp was sentenced to death for kidnapping a man from a fast-food restaurant at gun point and killing him in 1992.

Also, the execution date for 48-year-old Samuel Villegas Lopez has been set for May 16.

He was convicted of raping, robbing and stabbing to death a 59-year-old woman in her Phoenix apartment in 1986.

This will bring the total number of executions in Arizona so far this year to four.

