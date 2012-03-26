© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Another Candidate Has Announced a Run for CD9

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published March 26, 2012 at 3:59 PM MST

A former CIA employee has announced her candidacy for Arizona's newly-drawn 9th Congressional District.

Leah Campos Schandlbauer said Monday that she's a conservative Republican and will ground her campaign in an unreserved defense of free markets and limited government.

Campos Schandlbauer is a mother of four. She recently resigned her job as operations officer in the Central Intelligence Agency, where she worked for more than a decade.

The 9th District includes Tempe and parts of Phoenix and Mesa.

Other Republicans in the CD9 race so far are Chandler City Councilman Martin Sepulveda, Arizona Air National Guardsman Travis Grantham and retired Air Force pilot Wendy Rogers.

 

