Another Candidate Has Announced a Run for CD9

A former CIA employee has announced her candidacy for Arizona's newly-drawn 9th Congressional District.

Leah Campos Schandlbauer said Monday that she's a conservative Republican and will ground her campaign in an unreserved defense of free markets and limited government.

Campos Schandlbauer is a mother of four. She recently resigned her job as operations officer in the Central Intelligence Agency, where she worked for more than a decade.

The 9th District includes Tempe and parts of Phoenix and Mesa.