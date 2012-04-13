Flagstaff Brothers Win Prestigious NASA Space Settlement Contest

Two high school students from Flagstaff, brothers Haydn and Winston Fredrickson, have just won a very prestigious science award. Out of hundreds of entries from dozens of countries, the Fredrickson's design for a space colony won the NASA Space Settlement Competition. Their 118 page document went light years beyond engineering and architectural diagrams; it details everything from hydroponic farming to galactic resource conservation to how the government will operate. KNAU's Gillian Ferris Kohl spoke with Haydn and Winston, along with their parents, at their home in Flagstaff. With more than 100 space ship models decorating the home, it's clear the brothers' interest in space is not just a passing phase.