Add Two More Species to AZ's Endangered and Threatened Species List

Arizona is home to dozens of plants and animals that are listed as endangered or threatened.

And the US Fish and Wildlife Service has just added two more.

Federal officials have designated the Three Forks Springsnail as endangered and the San Bernadino springsnail as threatened.

Biologist Michael Martinez, with the Fish and Wildlife Service says the San Bernadino Springsnail is disappearing due to groundwater pumping and pesticide use.

The Three Forks springsnail has become prey to nonnative crayfish and elk grazing, which has destroyed its habitat.