Senate votes to defund abortion providers

The Arizona Senate has passed a bill that would bar taxpayer money from funding family planning clinics that provide abortions.

Abortion opponents are hailing the decision by the Republican-dominated Senate.

Supporters of the bill say taxpayer money shouldn’t be used to subsidize abortion providers.

Arizona law already prohibits the use of public money for abortions.

Planned Parenthood spokesperson Cynde Cerf says the bill could cut off funding to 4,000 Medicare patients in Arizona.

“The services it would affect would be family planning services, including life-saving cancer screenings, birth control and basic prevention health care,” she says.

Last year, eight states de-funded Planned Parenthood, spurring court challenges.

The House has already passed the measure which now goes to Gov. Jan Brewer.