A Fire in Prescott's Historic Whiskey Row

A portion of Prescott’s historic Whiskey Row was damaged in a fire last night.

The fire began at about 6:20 Tuesday evening in the Bird Cage Saloon at 148 South Montezuma St.

A staff member noticed smoke. And the building was then evacuated and emergency crews were called in.

According to the Prescott Daily Courier, the fire spread into the immediately adjacent businesses, Larry and Hy’s barbeque and the Prescott Food Store.

The blaze was brought under control around 9 p.m. last night.

There is no word on any reported injuries or if the fire spread to further buildings.