Forest Service restricts campfires to campgrounds

With red flag warnings in effect near the Grand Canyon and Prescott, fire officials are putting a damper on campfires on the Coconino and Kaibab national forests beginning Wednesday.

Campfires are banned in the City of Flagstaff and will be limited in the Coconino and Kaibab national forests.

Forest Service spokeswoman Punky Moore says under the Stage 1 restrictions, campfires are only allowed in developed campgrounds.

Stoves that can be turned off, such as propane, are still allowed in the national forest.

The city of Flagstaff will remove or close grills at Thorpe Park and ban backyard fire pits.

Smoking is also prohibited on city urban trails as well as in the national forest, except in campgrounds.