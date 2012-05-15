Update on Gladiator Fire

The Gladiator fire near the community of Crown King has more than doubled in size since Monday afternoon.

The fire now stands at more than 1,300 acres and is still at 0% containment.

The fire has more than doubled in size since last report.

This has led to the calling in of a Type I national incident management team.

A Type I team means a group of the most highly trained personnel are now on the scene managing the crisis.

A meeting will be held for all residents at 6 p.m tonight at Mayer High School.

Along with the community of Crown King, officials are concerned with a small group of residents in Horse Thief Basin, as well as communications facilities on Tower Mountain.

The Gladiator fire is human caused; it started at a residence four miles north of Crown King’s small business block.