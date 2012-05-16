© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Gladiator Fire Update

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Zac Ziegler
Published May 16, 2012 at 5:50 PM MST
Zac Ziegler
Crown King Fire, Arizona

The Gladiator fire has been ablaze for over three days, and has burned over 2,000 acres. 

The good news is progress is being made.  It is now 5% contained.

Winds continue to blow from the southeast through the Bradshaw Mountains, pushing the fire to the north and northwest. 

This is slowing the spread towards Crown King, but expediting the spread towards the communication towers on Tower Mountain.

The National Weather Service is forecasting winds that will continue to gust over 25 miles per hour until at least Saturday. 

Forecasts also call for near record heat.

Two of the 462 firefighters on the scene have been injured. 

One received burns and is being treated.  The other has recovered from heat exhaustion and is back on the line.

 

Zac Ziegler
