Gladiator Fire Update-May18.

The Gladiator fire, outside of Crown King, AZ, continues to spread at a rapid pace.

It has now topped 8,000 acres and is still only 5% contained.

High winds have added to dry conditions, allowing the fire to spread at a rapid pace the last few days.

According to the National Weather Service, winds in the area will die down after Friday, staying calm through the weekend.

Current efforts are concentrated on creating fire lines and thinning tree canopies around Tower Mountain and Crown King.

The Red Cross is relocating its shelter center for those who have been evacuated.

Evacuees can now find help at Mayer Elementary School.

The shelter was previously moved to Bradshaw Mountain High School, but was relocated due to low demand.