KNAU and Arizona News

Gladiator Fire Update: May 21, am.

Published May 21, 2012
Published May 21, 2012 at 9:07 AM MST
Zac Ziegler
The fire as seen from Sunset Point Rest stop on Interstate 17, Sunday May 20, 2012

A weekend of calm winds has helped the fire crews working on the gladiator Fire.  

The Gladiator Fire is just over a week old, and has now burned 14,000 acres of Prescott National Forest.

Significant advancements were made on stopping the fire this weekend. It is now 15% contained.

Gusty winds and low humidity caused a rapid spread of the fire throughout last week.

Gerry Perry with the Gladiator Fire Incident Management Team says in conditions this dry, all it takes is one ember.

“The probability of an ember being blown off the fire, landing somewhere while it’s still hot, and igniting is real close to 100%," he said.

The slow spread of the fire over the weekend was aided by low wind speeds. 

But high winds are forecast through much of the coming week.

That can have a big impact on how the fire will act.

 

Zac Ziegler
