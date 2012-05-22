Gladiator Fire Update: May 22, am.

The Gladiator Fire continues to grow in Prescott National Forest, but fire crews continue to make progress.

The fire's damage now stands at nearly 15,000 acres.

On Monday it grew by less than 5%, roughly 800 acres.

It had only grown about 1,200 acres over the weekend.

The low winds have allowed smoke to settle into the towns in the area of the fire.

Yavapai County addressed the air issues, saying that people in the area, particularly those in Mayer and Dewey-Humboldt, should avoid outdoor activities when smoke is noticeable in the area.

The Red Cross has closed their operations in the area due to a lack of users.

They will reopen if needed.