Gladiator Fire Update: May 22, PM

Fire crews continue to fight the Gladiator Fire in Prescott National Forest.

The fire has now burned more than 15,000 acres.

Fire crews have been working on holding back the southern and eastern fronts of the fire in order to protect the small communities in the area.

Southwesterly winds are now gusting up to 25 miles per hour, testing the lines that crews have built.

Despite the large size of the fire, there has not been much damage to man-made structures in the area.

Only six buildings have burnt down. That includes two buildings that burnt since the last update.

The total number of burnt buildings could go up relatively soon though, as the fire’s southwest border grows towards the valuable communication equipment on Towers Mountain.