Gladiator Fire Slowing Down

The growth of the Gladiator Fire seems to have stalled despite high winds and dry conditions.

The fire did not add any acreage overnight. It stands at 15,600 acres.

The fire is 26% contained, and fire crews seem to have a good hold on the fire in crucial areas, such as the borders creeping towards Crown King and Towers Mountain.

Gerry Perry with the Gladiator Fire Incident Management Team describes how the line is holding near Tower Mountain.

“Over the past couple of days the fire has approached within a hundred yards of some of those towers in that area, but the lines that fire fighters have built have held," Perry said. "Things seem to be going fairly well there, even in the wind.”

High winds are expected to continue from the southwest, blowing the fire towards the northeast.

Fire lines are well established on that side and the fire has hardly grown to the northeast since last Friday.