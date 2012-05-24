Despite Winds, Firecrews Holding Gladiator Back

The Gladiator Fire grew only a small amount Wednesday despite weather conditions that had previously made the fire grow rapidly.

The fire's damage now stands at 15,600 acres. The fire made no significant gains on Wednesday.

Containment levels have also stayed the same at 26%.

Large flames continue to burn on the interior of the fire, but fire lines and hot shot crews are containing the spread of the fire.

High winds and low humidity continue to keep a red flag warning in effect in the area.

Southwesterly winds will keep the fire blowing away from Crown King and Tower Mountain until the weekend.

Prescott National Forest is still closed, and the communities of Crown King, Battle Flat, Pine Flat and Turkey Creek are still under evacuation orders.