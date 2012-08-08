© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Flagstaff Geologist Wins Highest Presidential Science Award For Early Career Research

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Gillian Ferris
Published August 8, 2012 at 8:53 AM MST
Last month, President Obama handed out the most prestigious science award for young researchers. The Presidential Early Career Award honors science and engineering professionals in the beginning stages of their research careers. One of the recipients was 38 year old Flagstaff geologist, Justin Hagerty. His work focused on studying the evolution of the moon, particularly the dark side of the moon.

Gillian Ferris
Gillian came to KNAU in 2001 as a freelance reporter. Her first story won an Arizona Associated Press Award. Since then, Gillian has won more than a dozen Edward R. Murrow Awards for feature reporting, writing, editing and documentary work. She served as KNAU’s local Morning Edition anchor for many years before becoming News Director and Managing editor in 2013. When she’s not working, Gillian likes to spend time in the natural world with her dog, Gertie. She is an avid hiker, skier, swimmer, and reader.
