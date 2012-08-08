Stories from around the region that engage and inspire.A special thank you to the City of Flagstaff BBB grant program and Flagstaff Cultural Partners for awarding KNAU $18,400 to help fund KNAU's Science and Technology Desk.
Flagstaff Geologist Wins Highest Presidential Science Award For Early Career Research
Last month, President Obama handed out the most prestigious science award for young researchers. The Presidential Early Career Award honors science and engineering professionals in the beginning stages of their research careers. One of the recipients was 38 year old Flagstaff geologist, Justin Hagerty. His work focused on studying the evolution of the moon, particularly the dark side of the moon.