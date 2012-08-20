Plans to Rebuild Prescott's Whiskey Row Approved

City preservation officials in Prescott have approved a design to replace the Whiskey Row buildings destroyed by last May’s fire.

The Prescott Preservation Commission announced its approval Friday.

Project architect Bill Otwell said, " “It involves walking a fine line between doing something that is compatible in scale and proportion of the old buildings and not try to mimic them.”

The old Grand Hotel building, directly south of the construction site, will be connected to the new two-story structures.

The Grand Hotel will become a boutique hotel with twelve renovated rooms.

The hotel will share a second-floor balcony with a space designed for a café.

The first floor will remain retail space divided by a new walkway called Holiday Court, which will connect Montezuma Street to the parking garage on Granite Street.

The most well-known business to burn down, The Birdcage Saloon, will not be a part of the new buildings. It is moving to 160 South Montezuma Street.