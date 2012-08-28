Low Voter Turnout on Primary Day

It's been slow going at polling places across Coconino County for today's Democratic and Republican primaries.

County officials are expecting less than a 30% turnout.

Coconino County Recorder Candace Owens says she doesn't know why it's slow.

But she says as of about 11:00 this morning, one of the busier polling places, Flagstaff High School, had seen fewer than 40 voters.

And of the 22,000 permanent mail-in ballots, the county had received less than half as of Monday.

Owens says she believes those early ballots may just make up the bulk of the turnout.

"It's a little discouraging to me," Owens said, "because some races are decided in the primary, so it will be interesting to me to see what the results are in the rest of the state."

In the state's most populated county, Maricopa, officials are expecting only 30% turnout as well.

Because of redistricting, some polling places have moved, and Owens says her office has received some calls about that.

Polling places are open until 7 pm.