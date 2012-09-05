© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

AZ Delegates to DNC Stuck in the Back of the Room

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Matt Laslo
Published September 5, 2012 at 10:08 AM MST

The Arizona delegation at the Democratic National Convention reports having a good time in spite of being seated in the back of the hall.  

You can tell which states are in play this year by looking at the layout of the convention floor, so it's telling that Arizona is tucked way in the back of the hall. But the poor seating doesn't bother Arizona delegate John Goodie.

“It is what it is and I am not making no comment on that," he said. "We’re next to Maryland and North Dakota and everybody else. We can hear. We can see. So hey.”

Poor seating aside, Goodie says the week is going well because he's been able to connect with other Democrats. 

“Meeting other delegates, meeting delegates from other states and just seeing the oneness that we all have – the energy,” Goodie said.

Arizona delegates will fill their day with politicking before they come back to the convention hall for tonight's address by former president Bill Clinton. 

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Democratic Party
Matt Laslo
Based on Capitol Hill, Matt Laslo is a freelance reporter who has been covering Congress, the White House and the Supreme Courtfor more than five years. While he has filed stories for more than 40 local NPR stations, his work has also appeared in The Atlantic, The Chattanooga Times Free Press, National Public Radio, The Omaha World-Herald, Pacifica Radio, Politics
See stories by Matt Laslo