© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Good Bye Alarm Clock: KNAU's Gillian Ferris Kohl Salutes The People Who Work In The Dark

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Gillian Ferris
Published September 7, 2012 at 7:24 AM MST
Coffee-Love_0.jpg

Today is KNAU's Gillian Ferris Kohl's last day as Morning Edition Host. She's not going anywhere...she's moving into a full time reporting position at the station. But, for the last 8 years, Gillian has gotten up in the dark to produce and host Morning Edition. And as a farewell to the show, she produced this audio postcard saluting some of the other people who work in the wee hours. And of course, we've got to start with coffee and pastries straight from the oven.

KNAU and Arizona News
Gillian Ferris
Gillian came to KNAU in 2001 as a freelance reporter. Her first story won an Arizona Associated Press Award. Since then, Gillian has won more than a dozen Edward R. Murrow Awards for feature reporting, writing, editing and documentary work. She served as KNAU’s local Morning Edition anchor for many years before becoming News Director and Managing editor in 2013. When she’s not working, Gillian likes to spend time in the natural world with her dog, Gertie. She is an avid hiker, skier, swimmer, and reader.
See stories by Gillian Ferris