Good Bye Alarm Clock: KNAU's Gillian Ferris Kohl Salutes The People Who Work In The Dark

Today is KNAU's Gillian Ferris Kohl's last day as Morning Edition Host. She's not going anywhere...she's moving into a full time reporting position at the station. But, for the last 8 years, Gillian has gotten up in the dark to produce and host Morning Edition. And as a farewell to the show, she produced this audio postcard saluting some of the other people who work in the wee hours. And of course, we've got to start with coffee and pastries straight from the oven.