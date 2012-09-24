© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Flagstaff Cinematographer Reels in Emmy For "Deadliest Catch"

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Gillian Ferris
Published September 24, 2012 at 9:53 AM MST
faheyphoto.JPG
Matt Fahey
/

The Primetime Emmys aired last night. And a Flagstaff-based cinematographer won an award for his work on the Discovery Channel's hit show, "Deadliest Catch". It follows the lives - and sometimes deaths - of king crab fishermen in the Bering Sea. But before braving big waves at sea, Matt Fahey braved them in the Grand Canyon as a Colorado River guide. He spoke with Arizona Public Radio's Gillian Ferris Kohl about handling rough seas, salty dogs and still getting the award winning shot.

KNAU and Arizona News
Gillian Ferris
Gillian came to KNAU in 2001 as a freelance reporter. Her first story won an Arizona Associated Press Award. Since then, Gillian has won more than a dozen Edward R. Murrow Awards for feature reporting, writing, editing and documentary work. She served as KNAU’s local Morning Edition anchor for many years before becoming News Director and Managing editor in 2013. When she’s not working, Gillian likes to spend time in the natural world with her dog, Gertie. She is an avid hiker, skier, swimmer, and reader.
See stories by Gillian Ferris