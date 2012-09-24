Flagstaff Cinematographer Reels in Emmy For "Deadliest Catch"

The Primetime Emmys aired last night. And a Flagstaff-based cinematographer won an award for his work on the Discovery Channel's hit show, "Deadliest Catch". It follows the lives - and sometimes deaths - of king crab fishermen in the Bering Sea. But before braving big waves at sea, Matt Fahey braved them in the Grand Canyon as a Colorado River guide. He spoke with Arizona Public Radio's Gillian Ferris Kohl about handling rough seas, salty dogs and still getting the award winning shot.