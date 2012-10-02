© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Food Justice: An Interview With Gary Nabhan About Borderland Foods

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Gillian Ferris
Published October 2, 2012 at 3:00 AM MST
One of the founders of the Center for Sustainable Environments at Northern Arizona University is out with a new study on borderland foods. Gary Nabhan - now with the Southwest Center at the University of Arizona - has just published a study about the geopolitical disparity along the U.S./Mexico border in terms of poverty and food supply. He told KNAU's Gillian Ferris Kohl that more than a dozen researchers went into the field on both sides of the border to look at this schism.

Gillian Ferris
Gillian came to KNAU in 2001 as a freelance reporter. Her first story won an Arizona Associated Press Award. Since then, Gillian has won more than a dozen Edward R. Murrow Awards for feature reporting, writing, editing and documentary work. She served as KNAU’s local Morning Edition anchor for many years before becoming News Director and Managing editor in 2013. When she’s not working, Gillian likes to spend time in the natural world with her dog, Gertie. She is an avid hiker, skier, swimmer, and reader.
