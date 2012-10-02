Food Justice: An Interview With Gary Nabhan About Borderland Foods

One of the founders of the Center for Sustainable Environments at Northern Arizona University is out with a new study on borderland foods. Gary Nabhan - now with the Southwest Center at the University of Arizona - has just published a study about the geopolitical disparity along the U.S./Mexico border in terms of poverty and food supply. He told KNAU's Gillian Ferris Kohl that more than a dozen researchers went into the field on both sides of the border to look at this schism.