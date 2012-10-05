An Update on the Investigation into Sheriff Dever's Fatal Car Accident

Authorities say the Cochise County sheriff who lost control of his vehicle in northern Arizona and died had alcohol in his system.

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office says preliminary toxicology results received Friday indicate that Larry Dever had enough alcohol in his bloodstream to be considered impaired.

Spokeswomen for the sheriff's office and the medical examiner's office declined to comment on Dever's blood-alcohol content.

Dever was on his way to meet family members for a camping and hunting trip near Williams on Sept. 18 when his pickup rolled. He had been traveling at 62 mph along a gravel forest road that doesn't have a speed limit.