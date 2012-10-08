Prescribed Burns Scheduled for Prescott Area

Two different 200-acre prescribed burns are scheduled in Prescott National Forest this week.

The first burn will take place on Tuesday around Groom Creek, just west of Prescott near Thumb Butte.

Southwesterly winds will carry smoke to the northeast into the Hassayampa Creek area.

A second prescribed burn will take place on Thursday and will be south of the Yavapai Indian Reservation near Willow Springs Camp.

Continued southwesterly winds will blow smoke to the northeast towards Lynx Lake.

Prescott National Forest says the scheduled burns require good weather and light winds.

Any change in the forecast could cause the burns to be rescheduled.