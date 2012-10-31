Railroad Work Downtown Expected to Slow Flagstaff Traffic
Beginning Sunday, traffic in downtown Flagstaff is likely to be more congested.
Burlington Northern and Santa Fe Railway crews will be working on improvements to the tracks at the San Francisco Street Crossing.
The street will closed at Phoenix Avenue
Motorists should expect delays downtown and look for alternative routes.
The closure is expected to last until Wednesday, November 21.
Residents and businesses should also expect more train horn noise during the construction period, as trains are required to blow the horn when workers are present.