Hopi Runners Set National Record

The Hopi High School Boys Cross Country Team has set a prestigious national record. The team's win earlier this month at the state championships in Cave Creek marks their 23rd consecutive state title. The team broke their own national record set last year at 22 straight titles. Rick Baker is the cross country coach at Hopi High. He told the Navajo/Hopi Observer he was worried his young team lacked the experience to win this year. But, Baker said the motivated group pulled through to edge out other northern Arizona teams including Northland Preparatory Academy in Flagstaff and Sedona Red Rock High School. The young runners credit their win to staying in a pack, running over terrain they described as "no man's land". One of the youngest runners on the team, 15 year old Skylan Tootsie, said, "the key to winning was running every day with pride".