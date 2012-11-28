© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Wupatki National Monument Study Will Determine Wilderness Eligibility

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Gillian Ferris
Published November 28, 2012 at 11:34 AM MST
wupatki.jpg
Chris Coe
/

An eligibility assessment conducted by the National Park Service has concluded that almost 97 percent of Wupatki National Monument, north of Flagstaff, is eligible for a formal wilderness study. The 1964 Wilderness Act and 2006 NPS Management Policies require that all areas managed by the National Park Service are reviewed to determine if they meet criteria for wilderness designation. President Calvin Coolidge established the Monument in 1924 to protect the abundant prehistoric archaeological sites in the area, which span at least ten thousand years. It's also home to many native plants and animals. Should the nearly 35 thousand acres be determined wilderness eligible, it would mean more protection for the land from development. And it would reduce the overall impact from visitor and vehicle use. The formal wilderness study will include a public comment period. A completion date has not yet been determined.

KNAU and Arizona News
Gillian Ferris
Gillian came to KNAU in 2001 as a freelance reporter. Her first story won an Arizona Associated Press Award. Since then, Gillian has won more than a dozen Edward R. Murrow Awards for feature reporting, writing, editing and documentary work. She served as KNAU’s local Morning Edition anchor for many years before becoming News Director and Managing editor in 2013. When she’s not working, Gillian likes to spend time in the natural world with her dog, Gertie. She is an avid hiker, skier, swimmer, and reader.
See stories by Gillian Ferris