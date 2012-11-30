© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Elk Hunt Begins (Corrects story aired earlier)

Associated Press
Published November 30, 2012
800px-Grand_Canyon_Nat_Park_Elk_(Cervus_elaphus)_in_Winter.jpg

Thousands of hunters are expected to converge on northern Arizona and the White Mountains in search of a bull elk and its prized antlers.

 Friday marks the start of a weeklong firearms hunt.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department had more than 6,600 permits available for game units around the region.

The Arizona Daily Sun reports that 900 alone were for a unit around Munds Park and Mormon Lake. Another 1,350 were for game units north of Flagstaff and south of Interstate 40 around Anderson Mesa.

The hunters will have to take note of any rules that limit motorized travel off designated roads in national forests for game retrieval.

After the bull elk hunt ends, a hunt for antlerless elk begins in some of the same areas.

A two-week archery-only bull elk hunt recently ended.

Arizona elk
Associated Press
