John Stark Retires After 19 Years With KNAU

KNAU General Manager, John Stark, will be retiring from Arizona Public Radio in early 2013.

John has led the station through a successful 19 years, growing the station to two streams (Classical Music and News, and News and Talk), expanding coverage to 13 transmitters throughout Northern Arizona, and leading an award-winning team of journalists and staff.

John and his wife, Kris, will relocate to Eugene, OR, where he has been named General Manager of KLCC. Thank you for a great run, John, and best wishes on your new adventure!

A Farewell Message from John

Dear KNAU Listeners,

After 19 years as general manager at KNAU, I am leaving Flagstaff to take a similar position at NPR member station KLCC in Eugene, Oregon. I retire from KNAU at the end of January and leave KNAU in great shape, with a strong staff and programing, deep community connections, the number one ranked radio station in northern Arizona, and a healthy relationship with our licensee, Northern Arizona University.

I’m choosing to move on because I believe my work at KNAU is done. Over the past 19 years we have accomplished so much at KNAU, transforming the station into the Arizona Public Radio network. We have extended KNAU’s signal to communities throughout northern Arizona. We’ve created unprecedented partnerships such as the Indian Country News Bureau with Hopi Radio and the Fronteras: Changing America Desk with KJZZ in Phoenix. KNAU news reporters produced nationally recognized projects such as Edge of the Rez and Poverty with a View.

My vision of KNAU being a small market station with a major market sound has been realized.

None of KNAU’s accomplishments could have been achieved without the talented work of station staff, past and present. Northern University has been a steady and reliable contributor to KNAU’s success.

I especially appreciate the support of KNAU listeners. Thank you for generously taking time to listen to KNAU and financially supporting the station.

I anticipate a smooth transition in KNAU leadership with assistant general manager Shelly Watkins serving as interim GM. NAU will likely conduct a national search for my successor. My wife Kris and I will miss KNAU, our friends, and northern Arizona’s grand places.

Happy holidays,

John Stark

General Manager