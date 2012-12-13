First winter snowstorm follows long dry spell

The National Weather Service expects up to a foot of snow over the weekend in Flagstaff and more next week.

That precipitation is needed after a dry fall.

National Weather Service meteorologist Ben Peterson says since Sept. 1, only 2.3 inches of rain or melted snow have been measured at the Flagstaff airport.

“For the calendar year, we’re almost eight inches below normal,” Peterson says. “So (we’re) kind of dry right now, but things can change in a hurry in Northern Arizona.”

Peterson says it’s too early to tell if the region will have a White Christmas.

But he says it’s a good bet that some snow from this weekend’s storm will still be on the ground for a Christmas Day snowball fight.