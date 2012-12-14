More Snow on the Way

As usual, today's snowfalls varied depending on the region.

Around Flagstaff, we've seen from 4 to 7 inches, but Snowbowl has received about a foot of new snow.

Today's storm is currently over the eastern part of the state.

But another storm is heading this way late tonight and into Saturday.

Meteorologist Robert Bohlin, with the National Weather Service, said, " We're looking at similar numbers across the area, it varies depending on your location, but the snowfall amounts up in the high country anywhere from 6-10 inches, locally higher amounts up on the mountain peaks of course." ?