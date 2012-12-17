FUSD Re-evaluating Security After CT Shooting

School districts across the country are responding to the shooting of 26 people at a Connecticut elementary school.

Flagstaff Schools are reevaluating security measures and offering counseling to students and families.

Superintendent Barbara Hickman called FUSD families Sunday to update them on security following a deadly school shooting last Friday.

“We practice lockdowns with some frequency and work very carefully with Flagstaff Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office,” she says.

Hickman says the district is remodeling all schools over the next year so that people must walk through the front office first before getting access to the classrooms.

And she says the district is instituting a key card system so that only people with district ID cards can enter locked school doors.

Hickman also says she believes there needs to be community discussions about how to identify and help mentally ill people who could be dangerous.