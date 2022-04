We are currently experiencing transmission problems on 91.7 in the Flagstaff area and 103.3 in the Verde Valley. An engineer will be addressing the issues Thursday morning. In the affected areas, news/talk programs such as All Things Considered and Morning Edition can be heard thru a clear signal on the classical stations 88.7 and 102.5 respectively. Live streaming on the KNAU website is also available. Thank you for your patience.