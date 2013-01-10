Flu hits Arizona hard

Right on the heels of the holiday season, it’s time for the flu season.

Last week, 1,000 cases of flu were reported in Arizona, according to the state health department’s estimate.

And that’s just the number of people who went to the doctor or hospital.

That number is still an estimate because the state hasn’t been able to process all the reports coming in.

It’s the same story all over the country as the flu season barrels in to the new year.

Clarisse Tsang, a manager in the state health department’s infectious disease office, says if you feel achy and feverish, don’t be a hero. Just stay home.

“You don’t want to be around other people, especially people with weakened immune systems, infants that are too young to have their flu shot, elderly that don’t have strong immune systems,” she says.

And she says the best way to prevent the flu is to get a flu shot.