KNAU and Arizona News

NRA's LaPierre Fires Back At Universal Background Checks For Guns

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Terry Ward
Published February 25, 2013 at 7:26 AM MST

National Rifle Association leader Wayne LaPierre was in Utah over the weekend pushing his case that the federal government wants universal background checks to make it easier for federal officials to seize firearms.

LaPierre told a crowd of more than 1,000 people at the Western Hunting and Conservation Expo that universal background checks would generate lists of registered firearms that would then be used by the government to confiscate guns. He said such lists would be vulnerable to being hacked and ending up in the hands of criminals.

Meanwhile, Miriam Walkingshaw of Utah Parents Against Gun Violence criticized LaPierre's speech, saying it played on the fears and paranoia of gun owners. She said LaPierre can characterize universal background checks as gun control. But, she said it's all about public safety.

KNAU and Arizona News
Terry Ward
Jack of many trades; Master of none. Terry Ward has worked in public radio for almost 30 years. During that time he has performed most of the essential jobs in a public radio newsroom including host of Morning Edition and All Things Considered, talk show host, producer of both short and long-form news and features and general assignment reporter. Most of Terry's career was with the Phoenix NPR-affiliate, KJZZ, where he started in 1985 hosting a jazz music show. In 2000, he was chosen to participate in a journalist exchange program that sent Terry to Western Europe where he reported on various aspects of German re-unification and French-German cultural exchange programs. But Arizona has been his home for almost 45 years and like many people in this state, he had always wanted to live in Flagstaff and was thrilled to move north and work for KNAU as the local host of All Things Considered.
