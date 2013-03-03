Live from Pledge Central - Day 3: 35% to Goal

It’s Sunday afternoon on day 3 of the spring pledge drive. All the volunteers have gone home and the task of preparing for tomorrow is well underway.

We’ve been doing some number-crunching as well. Short pledge drive means returning about 36 hours of programming back to you, our listener. But it also means 36 less hours of fundraising time. And this spring drive, we’re feeling the effects of nice weather and a busy weekend in northern Arizona. We find ourselves with $97,000 to raise between now and Tuesday at 6:00 pm.

Public radio works because each individual contributes what they can, when they can, to their local station. We think it’s a pretty great system and, because you support KNAU, we know you agree.

There's no getting around the fact that we must meet our financial obligations, but at the same time we really believe that short pledge drive can be “the new normal” for KNAU… because this is what our listeners want.

You count on KNAU to be there everyday when you tune in for the information, stories and programming you love. And we count on you to be the "public" in this Public Radio station. Please don’t delay making your pledge of support; time is of the essence!

Our gratitude goes out to our great crew of phone volunteers who gave up their leisurely Sunday morning to answer phones. We did make it a bit easier for them though by hosting a "Breakfast in Bed with KNAU" theme for the day, which meant that pjs, slippers, robes and other lazy morning attire were welcome and encouraged! (Check out the photo slide show above for proof!) Thanks to the NAU Forestry Honor Society Xi Sigma Pi, (yes, we actually had students here at 6:45 am!) and Northland Family Help Center for coordinating groups of volunteers, and to other KNAU supporters who gave their time.

Many thanks to Brandy's Restaurant & Bakery for providing delicious baked good to jump start the day. And, congratulations to our Sunday daily sweepstakes winner, Ruth Garrison of Flagstaff, who won a season pass for two to The Arboretum at Flagstaff Summer Concert Series plus a gourmet picnic dinner from Thornager's Catering to take with her to one of the shows.

Three days down, and only 2 to go with $97,000 to raise. It's a challenge for sure, but with the dedicated community of listeners that KNAU is so fortunate to have, we know we've got a great shot. Please make your pledge of support today!