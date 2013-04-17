© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Planetary Defense Conference Looks at Fallout from Near Earth Objects

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Janice Baker
Published April 17, 2013 at 1:28 PM MST

What would you do if someone told you an asteroid was hurtling towards Earth?

A group of scientists from around the world are converging this week on Flagstaff to attend the Planetary Defense Conference, where they will discuss - and plan - for that very possibility.  Arizona Public Radio's Janice Baker spoke with Dr. David Trilling, a Northern Arizona University Assistant Professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy about NEO's - Near Earth Objects - and their impact.

KNAU and Arizona News