Planetary Defense Conference Looks at Fallout from Near Earth Objects

What would you do if someone told you an asteroid was hurtling towards Earth?

A group of scientists from around the world are converging this week on Flagstaff to attend the Planetary Defense Conference, where they will discuss - and plan - for that very possibility. Arizona Public Radio's Janice Baker spoke with Dr. David Trilling, a Northern Arizona University Assistant Professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy about NEO's - Near Earth Objects - and their impact.