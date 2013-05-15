Former Congressman Jim Kolbe to Marry

Former Arizona Congressman Jim Kolbe, who revealed that he is gay in 1996, says he will marry his long time partner.

Former Arizona Congressman Jim Kolbe says he and his partner of eight years will get married this weekend in Washington D.C. Arizona Public Radio’s Terry Ward reports…

Jim Kolbe represented Southern Arizona in the US House for 22 years. He disclosed in 1996 that he is gay. Kolbe and Hector Alfonso, a teacher from Panama have talked about marrying for a long time. Kolbe say now that Alfonso’s immigration status has been sorted out, the two are ready.

A simple ceremony is planned for Saturday. It will be officiated by a minister with readings and prayers. Same-sex marriage is legal in Washington DC and the 70- year old Kolbe says its unfortunate that Arizona does not yet recognize same-sex marriage. He says everyone should be able to marry the person of their choice. For Arizona Public Radio, I’m Terry Ward.