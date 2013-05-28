© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Plane crashes near Mountainaire

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Terry Ward
Published May 28, 2013 at 5:40 PM MST

Two people have died in a small plane crash south of Flagstaff near the community of Mountainaire. Arizona Public Radio’s Terry Ward reports…

Ward: Coconino County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Erica Wiltenmuth says the single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza crashed just before noon. She says it went down within several hundred fett of homes in Mountainaire, sparking a fire that was quickly put out…

Wintenmuth:  There was a quarter acre wildland fire that was started as a result of the crash and wildland fire crews responded and were able to contain that at about a quarter-acre.

Ward: FAA spokesman Ian Gregor says the plane left Flagstaff Pulliam Airport bound for Tuba City. He says the plane had trouble gaining altitude before crashing  about three miles southeast of the airport.

