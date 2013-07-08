Food Sustainability at the Flagstaff Family Food Center

The Flagstaff Family Food Center served more than 80,000 free meals last year. Most of the food was donated by local restaurants. Feeding anyone who comes through the door has been the Center’s mission for the past 22 years. And they haven’t missed a day since the Center opened on Christmas Day, 1991.

A more recent goal is making sure that – of the tons of food that comes through the Center in a given year, none is wasted. Arizona Public Radio’s Terry Ward reports on this model for sustainability…