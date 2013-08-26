More Wet Weather On The Way

Tropical Storm Ivo is now moving eastward. But, as Arizona Public Radio's Justin Regan reports, strong monsoon activity is expected through the week.

Nearly 2" of rain have fallen in Flagstaff and the surrounding area since the degraded hurricane moved into the region Saturday. Officials predict at least another 1/2" by this evening.

KNAU meteorologist Lee Born says the wet weather isn't done yet. "Through the week a very active monsoon pattern looks to continue with moisture right in place", Born says. "Daily rounds of thunderstorms each and every day all the way into this coming weekend. As a matter of fact", Born says, "this coming weekend another tropical storm is forming off of Mexico and that could also impact us, not as directly as Ivo did, but it may send a moisture surge up the Gulf of California."

The Forest Service reports several road closures due to inclement weather, including FR502 to the Verde Hot Springs, and FR708 from Camp Verde to Fossil Creek. FR708 from Strawberry to Fossil Creek remains closed due to construction. The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch until at least 8:00 tonight.