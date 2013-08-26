Tropical Storm Ivo Drenches Arizona

Heavy rain from Tropical Storm Ivo has led to flash flooding across much of the state. And, as Arizona Public Radio's Gillian Ferris reports, more rain is on the way.

Drenching rain from the downgraded hurricane has been falling for 2 days now across much of the state. The National Weather Service reports that at least 2 inches of rain has fallen over the last 24 hours in parts of Coconino and Yavapai counties. Substantial flooding has been reported from Bullhead City, to Flagstaff and into the southwestern part of the state along the New Mexico border. The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for the entire northwest quadrant of the state today, including the Kaibab and Coconino Plateaus, the western Mogollon Rim, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons and the cities of Flagstaff, Williams, Cottonwood, Camp Verde and Page. State officials say areas burned by wildfires are particularly susceptible and say people living near the recent Doce and Yarnell Hill Fires should be mindful of flooding today. At least one incident of localized flooding has been reported near the community of Yarnell. The flash flood watch will remain in effect until at least 8:00 tonight.