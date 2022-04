September is Civic Engagement Month. And kicking off festivities Sunday in Flagstaff is Peter Sagal, host of NPR's news quiz show "Wait, Wait...Don't Tell Me!" Sagal is on tour talking about his documentary series, "Constitution USA" - a look at how the Constitution works in modern America. KNAU's Gillian Ferris had a chance to speak with Sagal from the "Wait, Wait...Don't Tell Me!" studios in Chicago.