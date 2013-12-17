KNAU Holiday Program Schedule

KNAU Holiday Programming begins Wednesday, December 18th, and continues into the New Year.

More than a dozen special programs celebrate the season with stories, music and more on KNAU's Classical Music Service!

HOLIDAY PROGRAM GUIDE

December 18

7 pm - Tinsel Tales: Joy, hope, and childhood memories overflow as NPR voices, past and present, tell stories of the season. Duration: 1 hour.

8 pm - All Songs Considered for the Holidays: It's the fourth edition of the not so new, wonky holiday tradition from NPR Music. Host Bob Boilen and friends trade holiday cheer and snarky barbs while bringing you the best holiday songs from new and emerging breakout bands. Duration: 1 hour.

December 19

7 pm - Christmas with Morehouse and Spelman Glee Clubs: One of the great holiday traditions in America, the choirs of Morehouse and Spelman Colleges -- two of the most prestigious historically black institutions in the nation -- get together to present a spine-tingling concert program. This encore presentation features the best works of the last several years. Duration: 1 hour.

8 pm - Jazz Piano Christmas: NPR Music brings you another great concert from Kennedy Center. Andy Bey, Michelle Rosewoman, Stanley Cowell, and Sullivan Fortner perform their favorite holiday songs in a program hosted by Felix Contreras. Duration: 1 hour.

December 20

7 pm - A Christmas Celtic Sojourn: Direct from the Cutler Majestic Theatre in Boston, a Celtic celebration of the season, with top-flight traditional singers and instrumentalists, and a story or two from host Brian O’Donovan. Duration: 2 hours.

December 21

This American Life-Thoughts That Count: It's the thought that counts. So true. Unfortunately, sometimes it's not always so clear what that thought was. And sometimes, when it is clear, we wish it wasn't. This week, during this, the season of giving, we turn our spotlight on the givers and exactly whatever it was they could've possibly been thinking

December 22

December 23

7 pm - Music of the Baroque Christmas Special: Join host, Kerry Frumkin, as he guides you through music of the 16th and 17th centuries by composers such as Boris Ord, Paul Manz, Samuel Scheidt; Claudio Monteverdi, Giovanni Gabrieli; Arvo Pärt, Benjamin Britton, Harod Darke and John Tavener among others. Duration: 2 hours.

December 24

7 pm - Messiah from Washington National Cathedral: Each year the Cathedral’s annual Messiah performances during the first weekend of December attract an audience of some 6000 from the greater Washington area. With a team of the finest international soloists, coming from the US and abroad. Duration: 1 hour

December 25

7pm- A Paul Winter Solstice 2013: The holiday tradition continues with Paul Winter's Winter Solstice Celebration. A dynamic musical celebration in the extraordinary acoustics of the worlds largest Gothic cathedral - New York's Cathedral of St. John the Divine. Duration: 2 hours

December 31

6pm- Capitol Steps: Politics Takes a Holiday New Year's Edition 2013: Help roast 2013 to a crisp with the Capitol Steps and their annual year-in-review awards ceremony. Duration: 1 hour