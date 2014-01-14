© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Gov. Brewer Dissolves Agency Overseeing Child Protective Services

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published January 14, 2014 at 3:18 PM MST
jan_brewer.jpg
Salon.com
/

Gov. Jan Brewer has made an executive order to shut down the agency that oversees the state’s Child Protective Services. As Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports, the order comes after at least a year of widespread mismanagement at CPS.

Yesterday, the governor announced the dissolution of the Department of Economic Security Division of Children, Youth and Families.

CPS services will now be handled by the newly created Division of Child Safety and Family Services, a stand-alone department within DES. The former agency is under scrutiny because of thousands of child abuse and neglect cases that were reported but never investigated.

Gov. Brewer has appointed Charles Flanagan to oversee the new agency. He is also head of the CARE Team, established last year to examine at least 6,500 uninvestigated abuse cases. Flanagan told Channel 3 TV in Phoenix that CPS caseworker turnover in Arizona is “horrendous” and that more employees are needed to help protect Arizona’s at-risk children.

Flanagan is also head of the Arizona Department of Juvenile Corrections.

Requests for comment from the governor’s office on how the new division will operate were not immediately returned.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Governor Jan BrewerChild Protective Services
Ryan Heinsius
Ryan joined KNAU's newsroom in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a frequent contributor to NPR.
See stories by Ryan Heinsius
Related Content