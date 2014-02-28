Joe Shirley Jr. Announces Bid for Navajo Nation President

Presidential candidates for the Navajo Nation began filing their applications today. As Arizona Public Radio’s Parker Olson reports a former two-term President is entering the race again, which has sparked controversy within the tribe.

Joe Shirley Jr. was elected president of the Navajo Nation in 2002 and again in 2006. Shirley sought his third consecutive term in 2010 but was barred by tribal law. It limits presidents to two back-to-back terms. But, the current law does not ban non-consecutive third terms. The tribal council is proposing changing those rules, which would prevent Shirley from running again. The nation's general election will be held on Nov. 4.