© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Joe Shirley Jr. Announces Bid for Navajo Nation President

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio
Published February 28, 2014 at 9:32 AM MST
Shirley1.jpg
buffalopost.net
/

Presidential candidates for the Navajo Nation began filing their applications today. As Arizona Public Radio’s Parker Olson reports a former two-term President is entering the race again, which has sparked controversy within the tribe.

Joe Shirley Jr. was elected president of the Navajo Nation in 2002 and again in 2006. Shirley sought his third consecutive term in 2010 but was barred by tribal law. It limits presidents to two back-to-back terms. But, the current law does not ban non-consecutive third terms. The tribal council is proposing changing those rules, which would prevent Shirley from running again. The nation's general election will be held on Nov. 4.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News NavajoelectionsLocal News
Related Content