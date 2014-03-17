© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Wallow-fire-USFS-Ap-sit-NF-inferno-5812328293_6d2fe9b6cc_b.jpg
Fire Season 2014
We at KNAU know that northern Arizona wildfire information is crucial to our listeners. This page is our comprehensive source for information about the 2014 wildfire season. Here you will find all the latest updates from area fire agencies and national forests as well as wildfire-oriented stories.For breaking news tips, call the KNAU newsroom at (928) 523-4912 or e-mail ryan.heinsius@nau.edu.

Congress Planning New Ways To Pay For Catastrophic Wildfires

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Gillian Ferris
Published March 17, 2014 at 2:32 PM MST
fire1.jpg
Mike Blake/Reuters
/

Congress has begun an effort to change the way the U.S. pays for the cost of battling catastrophic wildfires. Arizona Public Radio's Gillian Ferris reports.

The bipartisan plan was announced today as lawmakers from several western states met with Interior Secretary Sally Jewell to discuss budget reform. Under President Obama's proposed budget, during the height of wildfire season, money for forest thinning and other wildfire prevention efforts would be prevented from being diverted to other funds or initiatives.

Historically, money set aside for forest restoration treatments — such as thinning — was used to pay for the season's largest, most destructive wildfires. New legislation introduced in Congress would mandate that when the cost of fighting a large scale wildfire reaches 70 percent of the 10-year average, fire and forest agencies could use additional money from the federal government's fund for battling natural disasters — like hurricanes — rather than use money set aside for wildfire prevention efforts. In the last dozen years, Arizona has had some of the largest wildfires in recorded state history, including the Rodeo-Chediski Fire, the Wallow Fire and last year's deadly Yarnell Hill Fire.

